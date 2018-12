New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches the closing moments of the game against the Buffalo Bills from the sideline at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (R) hands off the ball to New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (L) during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, Dec 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

New England Patriots running back James White (R) dives past defending Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (L) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

Tom Brady made a touchdown pass and Sony Michel ran for 116 yards and scored another touchdown to take the New England Patriots to its 10th consecutive American Football Conference East title with a 24-12 win against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

With the win, the Patriots improved to 10-5 on the season and to 7-0 at home and became the first franchise in NFL history to earn playoff berths in 10 straight seasons.