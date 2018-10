Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck makes a pass during the first quarter of the NFL American Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

Tom Brady threw the 500th touchdown of his career on Thursday night as he led the New England Patriots to a 38-24 victory at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

The future Hall of Famer completed 34 passes from 44 attempts for 341 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Patriots won their second consecutive game after a shaky start to the season which saw them lose twice in their opening three games.