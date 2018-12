Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to make a pass during the first quarter of the NFL American Football game between Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to make a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro,, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots fullback James Develin (C) scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (R) celebrates with teammate Josh Gordon (L) after Gordon scored a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of the NFL American Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Tom Brady threw for 311 yards and one touchdown as the New England Patriots defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-10 at Foxborough on Sunday.

Brady’s passing score, the 579th of his career, ties him with Peyton Manning as the all-time touchdown pass leader, in what was Bill Belichick’s 250th win as Patriots coach.