Fluminense coach Abel Braga shouts instructions to his players during the Copa Sudamericana match against Ecuador's Universidad Catolica on July 26, 2017, at Atahualpa Stadium in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

Brazilian league club Fluminense said Abel Braga has resigned as coach.

"I think the time has come to rest, to take some time (off) ... I have no regrets about anything because I always did everything with my heart and with the highest level of professionalism, but the day to day wear and tear has been very big. I just want to thank everybody," Braga said in a statement.