Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas (L) pokes the ball away from Getafe's Hugo Duro during a LaLiga match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain, on Thursday, April 25. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Getafe's Angel Rodriguez (L) tries to pull away from Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane during a LaLiga match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain, on Thursday, April 25. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin.

Real Madrid's Brahim (in white) menaces the Getafe goal during a LaLiga match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain, on Thursday, April 25. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez.

Real Madrid were held 0-0 here Thursday by Getafe in a match that may turn out to provide clues to the future direction of the Blancos, whose best performer of the night was 19-year-old Brahim.

With all hopes of a trophy gone, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane used the LaLiga contest in the capital suburb of Getafe to continue the process of "casting" roles for next season.