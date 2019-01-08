Real Madrid's players Isco (C) and Carvajal (L) attend a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid's players and head coach Santiago Solari (C-L, top) attend a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid's new midfielder Brahim Diaz (R) attends his first training session with Real Madrid at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz Tuesday completed his first practice with Real Madrid, a day after his presentation as the club's newest acquisition.

The 19-year-old has joined Madrid from England's Manchester City on a six-and-half-year deal.