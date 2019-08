Real Madrid’s winger Brahim Diaz participates in his team’s training session at the Montreal Impact facilities, Montreal, Canada, July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Johany Jutras

Brahim Diaz, Real Madrid's promising talent, suffered a new injury just 10 days after returning to the team’s training sessions and has been sidelined in pre-season preparations, the capital club said Tuesday.

Following his return to full training duty, Brahim had been included in his side’s 22-man roster ahead of Madrid’s 3-1 away win over Celta de Vigo in their La Liga opener on 17 August.