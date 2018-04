Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki (L) is congratulated by Atlanta Braves third-base coach Ron Washington after hitting a two-run home run off of New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey in the first inning of an MLB baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Matt Wisler delivers to a New York Mets batter in the first inning of an MLB baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Braves left fielder Preston Tucker hits a two-run double off of New York Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins in the seventh inning of an MLB baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The Atlanta Braves exploded for six runs in the first three innings and added six more insurance runs late in the game to defeat the National League East-leading New York Mets 12-4.

Catcher Kurt Suzuki gave the home team a 3-0 lead Thursday night at SunTrust Park in Atlanta with a two-run home run off of Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey in the bottom of the first inning.