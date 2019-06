Ecuador's Robert Arboleda reacts after the 2019 Copa America Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Japan, at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Yuri Edmundo

Ecuador's exit from the 2019 Copa America first round is the most recent episode of the team's failure at the tournament.

This, however, contradicts with other bright points, such as qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2002, 2006 and 2014 and the side's historic third place spot at the U-20 World Cup held in Poland.