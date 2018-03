President of the National Professional Soccer Association in Chile Arturo Salah speaks during the draw for the women's Copa America soccer tournament in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

The official mascot of the women's Copa America, Gabi the chinchilla, during the draw for the 8th Copa America in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

CONMEBOL Competitions director Hugo Figueredo shows the ticket of Bolivia during the draw for the women's Copa America soccer tournament in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

View of the final results of the draw for the women's Copa America soccer tournament, in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

The Brazilian national team along with Argentina will be part of Group B in the women's Copa America soccer tournament in Chile following Thursday's drawing ceremony in Santiago.

Bolivia, Ecuador and Venezuela will round out Group B for the April 4-22 competition, and Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Chile will comprise the Group A roster.