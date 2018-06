Photograph showing Brazil's Roberto Firmino as he shoots the ball during their opening World Cup match against Switzerland in Rostov, Russia, Jun 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Photograph showing Brazil's Thiago Silva as he shoots the ball during their opening World Cup match against Switzerland in Rostov, Russia, Jun 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Photograph showing Switzerland's Steven Zuber as he shoots a header during their opening World Cup match against Switzerland in Rostov, Russia, Jun 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The Brazilian national soccer team disappointed fans by tying Switzerland 1-1 in the teams' opening World Cup match.

The five-time World Cup champions saw an under-performing Neymar on the pitch in Rostov, Russia, on Sunday, given that an injury had kept him out of the game for three months.