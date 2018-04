Brazil's Debinha celebrates after scoring against Argentina during the women's Copa America Group B match between Brazil and Argentina at Francisco Sanchez Rumoroso Stadium in Coquimbo, Chile, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO RUBILAR CHANDIA

Brazil's Marta (R) vies for the ball with Argentina's Eliana Stabile (L) during the women's Copa America Group B match between Brazil and Argentina at Francisco Sanchez Rumoroso Stadium in Coquimbo, Chile, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO RUBILAR CHANDIA

Brazil's Tamires vies for the ball during the women's Copa America Group B match between Brazil and Argentina at Francisco Sanchez Rumoroso Stadium in Coquimbo, Chile, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO RUBILAR CHANDIA

Brazil's Cristiane scores against Argentina during the women's Copa America Group B match between Brazil and Argentina at Francisco Sanchez Rumoroso Stadium in Coquimbo, Chile, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO RUBILAR CHANDIA

The Brazilian women's football team debuted in Chile on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Argentina in the first round of the 2018 Copa America.

Brazil presented their bid for the 2018 Copa America title with a hard-fought victory over Argentina, which could hardly offset the powerful play of the Brazilian team.