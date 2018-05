Brazilian player Neymar Jr. (L) arrives for a team meeting of the Brazilian national soccer team, at Granja Comary, in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

A view of the hotel where Brazil's national soccer team players stay during the pre-game meeting at the Granja Comary in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Fans wait in front of the hotel of Brazil's for national soccer team players during the pre-game meeting at the Granja Comary in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Brazil's National Teams Coordinator, Edu Gaspar, delivers a press conference during the pre-game meeting of Brazil's national soccer team players at the Granja Comary in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Brazil's national soccer team came together Monday in this town 91 km (56 mi) from Rio de Janeiro to prepare for next month's World Cup in Russia.

Brazil, pursuing a sixth World Cup title, will have almost a month to train for the tournament, since its debut will be on June 17 against Switzerland in Rostov.