Alex Sandro (L) Brazil fights for the ball with Oscar Ceren fromEl Salvador Sep.11 2018, in a friendly between Brazil and El Salvador at the FedEx Field stadium in Landover (EE.UU.). EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Brazil coach Tite on Monday named defender Alex Sandro and midfielder Renato Augusto to the squad for upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Cameroon.

Sandro will be taking the place on the back line usually filled by Marcelo, who was injured Oct. 28 playing for Real Madrid against Barcelona, the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) said in a statement.