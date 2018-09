Canada coach Stephane Antiga (in black) tries to calm his players during a match against Brazil at the Volleyball Men's World Championship on Monday, Sept. 17, in Ruse, Bulgaria. EFE-EPA/Robert Ghement

Canada's Nicholas Hoag (in red) battles Wallace, Bruno Rezende, Mauricio Souza and Douglas of Brazil during a first-round match at the Volleyball Men's World Championship on Monday, Sept. 17, in Ruse, Bulgaria. EFE-EPA/Robert Ghement

Brazil's Lucas Saatkamp (in yellow) prepares to strike the ball as Nicholas Hoag (L) and Graham Vigrass of Canada crowd the net during a first-round match at the Volleyball Men's World Championship on Monday, Sept. 17, in Ruse, Bulgaria. EFE-EPA/Robert Ghement

Brazil defeated previously unbeaten Canada 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18) here Monday to guarantee themselves a berth in the second round of the Volleyball Men's World Championship.

After losing 3-1 to the Netherlands on Sunday, the reigning Olympic gold-medalists rebounded in spectacular fashion in front of 3,000 people at the Ruse Arena.