Brazil's Willian celebrates after scoring a goal against Peru in a Copa America Group A match on June 22, 2019, at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (right) vies for the ball with Brazil's Gabriel Jesus during a Copa America Group A match on June 22, 2019, at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Peru's Christofer Gonzales (right) vies for the ball with Brazil's Gabriel Jesus during a Copa America Group A match on June 22, 2019, at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Brazil's Casemiro (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during a Copa America 2019 Group A soccer match between Peru and Brazil at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Bizerra

Brazil responded emphatically to adversity here Saturday, hammering Peru 5-0 to secure a berth in the Copa America quarterfinals as the top team in Group A.

After coming under heavy criticism for lackluster showings in their first two round-robin contests against Bolivia and Venezuela, the host country won back the love of their fans with an electric performance at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo.