Brazil coach Tite (C) reacts after his side's 2-1 loss to Belgium in a World Cup 2018 quarterfinal match on Friday, July 6, in Kazan, Russia. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Brazil coach Tite gestures from the touch line during his team's World Cup 2018 quarterfinal match against Belgium on Friday, July 6, in Kazan, Russia. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Luck was not on Brazil's side here Friday in their 2-1 defeat to Belgium in a World Cup quarterfinal, the South Americans' coach said afterward, even as he praised the performance of the Belgians.

"Randomness, accidents, they happen. And today they happened. It hurts to say that. That is not to undermine Belgium, who are a great team. But chance was cruel to us. It was so hard and it is very hard to accept," Tite told reporters in Kazan.