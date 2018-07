Brazil players Miranda (back-L), Marcelo (C) and Neymar (R) during a team training session at Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Brazil coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, best known as Tite, confirmed on Sunday that defender Filipe Luis will replace Marcelo against Mexico in the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Marcelo was forced to leave the field with back discomfort in the early stages of Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia in their final Group E clash, but trained without visible problems at Sunday's practice during the first 15 minutes that were open to the press.