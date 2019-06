Brazil's national soccer team head coach Tite during the 2019 Copa America Group A soccer match between Peru and Brazil, at the Arena Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazil's Casemiro during the 2019 Copa America Group A soccer match between Peru and Brazil, at the Arena Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Paulo Whitaker

During the three years Tite has spent training the Brazil national team, his team has only lost two games but these were both played without Casemiro, who will miss Thursday’s Copa America quarterfinals due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Brazil is yet to find out who its next opponent will be with Paraguay, Ecuador, Japan or Uruguay as the four possible contenders.