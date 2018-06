Brazil's coach Tite prior the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Brazil national coach Tite credited his team's perseverance for their 2-0 win against Costa Rica here Friday in a Group E World Cup match.

Costa Rica kept a clean sheet until stoppage time, when Brazil's Philippe Coutinho broke the deadlock with a goal in the 91st minute.