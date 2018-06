Brazil's head coach Tite attends a training session of the Brazilian national soccer team at Yug-Sport Stadium in Sochi, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Brazil coach Tite dispelled doubts on Wednesday regarding the team that will play against Switzerland in their World Cup debut match, confirming that he will use the starting 11 who beat Austria 3-0 in a friendly over the weekend.

Brazil's starting lineup will be made up of goalkeeper Alisson; defenders Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda and Marcelo; defensive midfielder Casemiro; attacking midfielders Willian, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho and Neymar, and Gabriel Jesus as the lone striker.