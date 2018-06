Brazil's head coach Tite (C) leads his team's training session in Sochi, Russia, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Brazil coach Tite confirmed Tuesday that he will field the same starting lineup against Serbia as he used to defeat Costa Rica 2-0 in their previous Group E match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Tite said defender Joao Miranda will captain the squad in Wednesday's clash, during a press conference at Moscow's Spartak Stadium.