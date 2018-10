Adenizia Da Silva (L) and Drussyla Costa (R) of Brazil jump to block the ball against Andrea Rangel (2-L) of Mexico during the FIVB Women's World Championship second round Pool E match between Mexico and Brazil in Nagoya, central Japan, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Adenizia Da Silva (2-L) of Brazil in action against Mexican players during the FIVB Women's World Championship second round Pool E match between Mexico and Brazil in Nagoya, central Japan, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Samantha Bricio (2-L) and Ana Valle (R) of Mexico jump to block the ball against Drussyla Costa (L) of Brazil during the FIVB Women's World Championship second round Pool E match between Mexico and Brazil in Nagoya, central Japan, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Brazil defeated Mexico 3-1 on Monday during the second round match of the Women's Volleyball World Championship in Japan.

The victory means the highly-fancied Brazilians sealed their place in the next round robin, while Mexico prop up Pool E having won just once.