Brazil's Gabriel Jesus (R) celebrates his goal with teammates during the friendly international soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Brazil, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

Brazilian Philippe Coutinho (L) fights for the ball against Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari during the friendly international soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Brazil, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus celebrates his goal during the friendly international soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Brazil, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

Gabriel Jesus and Alex Sandro got on the scoresheet as Brazil defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 in a friendly match played in sweltering conditions on Friday night in the Saudi capital.

The South American side fielded a strong team featuring the likes of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho as Brazil prepared to face rivals Argentina in their next match, also a friendly.