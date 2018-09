The head coach of France's men's national volleyball team, Laurent Tillie, gets animated during a Volleyball Men's World Championship first-round Pool B match against Brazil in Ruse, Bulgaria, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

The coach of Brazil's men's volleyball team, Renan Dal Zotto, looks on during a Volleyball Men's World Championship first-round Pool B match against France in Ruse, Bulgaria, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Brazil edged France three sets to two (25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12) in Pool B action here Thursday to remain undefeated through two matches at the Volleyball Men's World Championship.

The reigning Olympic gold medalists and world's top-ranked team struggled at the outset of the match but then rebounded to take a five-point lead and later clinch the first set by that same margin.