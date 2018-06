The Brazilian national soccer team doctory, Rodrigo Lasmar, speaks at a press conference during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, in Sochi, Russia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil forward Douglas Costa is to miss the upcoming match against Serbia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia due to a right thigh injury he sustained during their 2-0 win over Costa Rica, the team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar announced Saturday.

The recovery process will prevent the Juventus player from traveling with the rest of the squad for their third and final Group E match against Serbia on June 27 in Moscow.