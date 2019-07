Brazil's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina in the Copa America semifinals on July 2, 2019, at Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Thomas Santos

The Brazilian national soccer team got a rest day on Wednesday after eliminating Argentina in the Copa America semifinals.

The team is scheduled to meet on Wednesday afternoon and fly to Rio de Janeiro, where Brazil will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Chile and Peru in the tournament's championship match.