Venezuelan Jeserik Pinto (C), Bolivian Karen Torrez (L) and Brazilian Clarissa Pereira Santos (R) celebrate on the podium after competing in the 100-meter butterfly during swimming competitions of the the eleventh edition of the South American Games 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The Brazilian Gabrielle Goncalves (C), her compatriot Bruna Monteiro (L) and the Peruvian Mckenna De Bever Elliot (R) pose on the podium after competing in the combined 200 meter category during swimming competitions of the the eleventh edition of the South American Games 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The members of the Brazilian team (C) pose with the Colombians (L) and the Peruvians after the women's relay competition 4x200 meters during swimming competitions of the the eleventh edition of the South American Games 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Brazilian Gabriel De Araujo Fantoni competes in the men's 200 meters back during swimming competitions of the the eleventh edition of the South American Games 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Brazilian swimmers won four gold medals on Sunday in seven finals held on the first day of the swimming at the 11th South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

In the men's 200 meter backstroke, Brazil's Gabriel De Araujo Fantoni grabbed the gold in 2:04.41 minutes, while Paraguay's Matias Lopez took the silver with a time of 2:04.62 and Colombia's Omar Andres Pinzon came in third with 2:05.37.