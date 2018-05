Photograph showing former coach of the Brazilian men's gymnastics team, Fernando de Carvalho Lopes (r), before a Senate committee in Brasilia, Brazil, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The former coach of Brazil's men's gymnastics team told a Senate committee here Wednesday that charges he sexually abused as many as 40 athletes were false and described himself as the victim of an unspecified plot.

Fernando de Carvalho Lopes, who was fired before the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, when the scandal broke, appeared before a special committee investigating abuse in sports and acknowledged that his work was always rigorous.