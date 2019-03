Injured Brazilian captain Neymar (in white) watches from the stands as his team battles Panama in an international friendly in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday March 23. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Panama's Adolfo Machado celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil during an international friendly in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday, March 23. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Brazil's Lucas Paqueta scores a goal against Panama during an international friendly in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday, March 23. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Mighty Brazil could manage only a 1-1 draw here Saturday in a friendly match against a well-organized Panama side.

Even with injured superstar Neymar relegated to the stands at Porto's Estadio do Dragão, a Brazilian squad led up front by strikers the caliber of Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison and Roberto Firmino was expected to make it a long night for the Central American defense.