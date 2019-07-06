Brazilian national soccer team players David Neres (L), Gabriel Jesus (C) and Roberto Firmino (R) joke during a training session in Teresopolis, Brazil, on July 6, 2019. Brazil will face Peru in the Copa America 2019 final match on July 7. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Host Brazil held one last training Saturday ahead of the Copa America final against Peru, a practice session in which all of the team's players participated except for injured forward Willian.

Although the media were only allowed to attend the first 15 minutes of the practice at the Granja Comary training complex in this city outside Rio de Janeiro, the way the practice unfolded made it clear that Juventus player Alex Sandro would take the field on Sunday at left back even though Filipe Luis has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the Selecao's semifinal match against Argentina.