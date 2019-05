Players of Brazil attend a training session at the Granja Comary in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Players of Brazil attend a training session at the Granja Comary in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Brazil's Neymar takes part in a training session at the Granja Comary in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Brazil's national team on Sunday held a training session attended by nine of 23 players, who partly practiced behind closed doors for the first time to prepare for the upcoming Copa America.

The training session was open to the media for 30 minutes and held at Granja Comary, a modern training complex in Teresopolis, a city located 98 kilometers (about 60 miles) from Rio de Janeiro.