Brazilian soccer great Cafú speaks during an interview with EFE on May 19, 2018, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

The Brazilian national team is over its humiliating loss in the 2014 World Cup and pumped to win another title in Russia, retired star Cafú told EFE.

"They're all experienced players. Despite being young, the majority (of the players) have taken part in importanat competitions," Cafú, captain of the team that won Brazil's fifth World Cup title in 2002, said.