Brazilian former soccer player Ronaldo Nazario (C) poses during the ceremony held to present him as the major shareholder of Spanish Primera Division League's team Real Valladolid, in Valladolid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

Brazilian former soccer player Ronaldo Nazario (R) and the President of Real Valladolid, Carlos Suarez attend the presentation ceremony of Ronaldo as the major shareholder of Spanish Primera Division League's team Real Valladolid, in Valladolid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

Brazilian former soccer player Ronaldo Nazario (C) poses with the Mayor of Valladolid, Oscar Puente (L), and the President of Real Valladolid, Carlos Suarez, during the presentation ceremony of Ronaldo as the major shareholder of Spanish Primera Division League's team Real Valladolid, in Valladolid, Spain, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NACHO GALLEGO

Brazil soccer legend Ronaldo was presented on Monday as the majority shareholder of La Liga club Real Valladolid, having acquired a 51-percent share in the newly-promoted team.

The two-time World Cup champion said he paid 30 million euros ($34.85 million) for his share and will serve as chairman of the Board of Directors, while club president Carlos Suarez will continue handling day-to-day operations.