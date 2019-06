Brazil's national team players participate in a training session at the Barradao Stadium, in the city of Salvador, Brazil, June 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

Brazil national team coach Tite oversees a training of the national team at the Barradao Stadium, in the city of Salvador, Brazil, June 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

Host Brazil will look to bounce back from a pair of poor performances when they take on Peru on Saturday, a crucial contest with a 2019 Copa America quarterfinal berth and the top spot in Group A at stake.

Brazil and their head coach Tite, who has received the lion's share of the criticism for his team's subpar performances, have no margin of error after playing to a scoreless draw against Venezuela.