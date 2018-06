Brazilian national soccer team players Fernandinho (R) and Roberto Firmino (C) attend their team's training session in Vienna, Austria, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Brazilian national soccer team players Neymar (2-R) and Marcelo (2-L) attend their team's training session in Vienna, Austria, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Brazil national team on Saturday trained here ahead of their friendly match against Austria, their last test prior to the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.

Coach Tite led the training session held in a cheerful atmosphere, with participation of the available players, including the Paris Saint Germain star Neymar.