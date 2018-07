Brazilian player Danilo arrives together with his teammates at their hotel in Kazan, Russia, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Brazil's starting right back Danilo has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after damaging ankle ligaments during training, meaning he will miss Friday's quarterfinal against Belgium.

Danilo, who was called up to replace veteran Dani Alves, who had pulled out of the squad before the tournament, sustained the injury during training on Thursday, Brazil's medical team said.