The head coach of Brazil's national soccer team, Tite, unveils his roster for the 2019 Copa America during an event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

The Brazilian national soccer team's revamped roster will get its first major test when it hosts the upcoming 2019 Copa America tournament, with a mix of promising young players and veterans set to take the field next month.

Only 14 of the 23 players selected by head coach Tite competed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Brazil lost in the quarterfinals to Belgium.