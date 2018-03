Brazil's player Dani Alves attends a press conference of the Brazilian national soccer team at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany, on March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Brazilian defender Dani Alves said Monday that his national soccer team will have to achieve a good result in this week's pre-World Cup friendly against Germany in Berlin.

World Cup defending champion Germany is set to host Brazil in a friendly on Tuesday in preparation for the 2018 World Cup, with the last match between the two teams being the historic 7-1 drubbing Germany gave Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semifinals.