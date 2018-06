Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho said that Friday's stoppage-time 2-0 win here over Costa Rica was a reward for the hard work his team displayed from the start of the Group E World Cup match.

"It was a tough match, just as we expected. We went for the victory from the beginning and the reward came at the end. I am happy to have been named man of the match, but more so for this victory," the FC Barcelona player said after the contest.