Brazilian national soccer team captain Dani Alves practices on June 7, 2019, at the Gremio training complex in Porto Alegre, Brazil, in preparation for the 2019 Copa America. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Brazilian national soccer team captain Dani Alves is returning on Tuesday to Salvador's Arena Fonte Nova, the stadium where his professional career started.

The 36-year-old right back, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is the oldest player on Brazil's 2019 Copa America roster.