Brazilian driver Lucas di Grassi of the Audi sport ABT Schaeffler team celebrates on the podium after winning the Zurich E-Prix, the tenth stage of the ABB FIA Formula E championship, in Zurich, Switzerland, 10 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Brazilian driver Lucas di Grassi (L) of the Audi sport ABT Schaeffler team celebrates on the podium after winning the Zurich E-Prix, the tenth stage of the ABB FIA Formula E championship, in Zurich, Switzerland, 10 June 2018. Di Grassi won ahead of second placed British driver Sam Bird (R) of the DS Virgin Racing team and third placed Belgian driver Jerome D'Ambrosio (C) of the Dragon Racing team. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Brazilian driver Lucas di Grassi of the Audi sport ABT Schaeffler team is on his way to win the Zurich E-Prix, the tenth stage of the ABB FIA Formula E championship, in Zurich, Switzerland, 10 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALTER BIERI

Brazilian driver Lucas di Grassi (C) of the Audi sport ABT Schaeffler team celebrates on the podium after winning the Zurich E-Prix, the tenth stage of the ABB FIA Formula E championship, in Zurich, Switzerland, 10 June 2018. Di Grassi won ahead of second placed British driver Sam Bird (L) of the DS Virgin Racing team and third placed Belgian driver Jerome D'Ambrosio (R) of the Dragon Racing team. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Brazilian driver Lucas di Grassi of the Audi sport ABT Schaeffler team celebrates with fans after winning the Zurich E-Prix, the tenth stage of the ABB FIA Formula E championship, in Zurich, Switzerland, 10 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Brazilian Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler) won his first victory of the 2017/18 season in the Formula E Championship on Sunday, winning the Zurich ePrix, while Frenchman Jean Eric Vergne (Techeetah) remains in the overall lead despite finishing tenth.

Di Grassi, who started from fifth place, won the race ahead of Britain's Sam Bird (DS Virgin Racing) and Belgium's Jerome d'Ambrosio (Dragon Racing) in a race in which many drivers, including Vergne, were penalised.