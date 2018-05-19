Photograph provided by the World Surf League showing Brazil's Filipe Toledo during the Rio Pro semifinals in Saquarema, Brazil, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Damien Poullenot/World Surf League

Photograph provided by the World Surf League showing Brazil's Filipe Toledo celebrating his victory during the Rio Pro semifinals in Saquarema, Brazil, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Damien Poullenot/World Surf League

Brazil's Filipe "Filipinho" Toledo on Friday beat Australian newcomer Wade Carmichael at the World Surf League Championship Tour's Rio Pro.

With the win, Filipinho qualified to contest the world title in the upcoming final in Indonesia on May 27.