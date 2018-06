Toluca's Fernando Uribe reacts after missing a shot on goal against Santos Laguna on May 20, 2018, during the second leg of the Liga MX final at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Nuñez

Colombian striker Fernando Uribe, whose contract with Mexican league club Deportivo Toluca ends on June 30, is close to signing with Brazil's Flamengo, media reports said Sunday.

Flamengo would not have to pay a transfer fee for the 30-year-old Uribe because he will not be under contract with any club, the dailies Lance! and Folha de Sao Paulo, as well as the globoesporte website, reported.