Ecuadorian striker Bryan Cabezas (R) vies for the ball with Lisandro Martinez, of Argentina, during an under-20 match in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian striker Bryan Cabezas (L) vies for the ball with Jaime Mora, of Colombia, during an under-20 match in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian striker Bryan Cabezas landed Sunday in Rio de Janeiro to undergo a medical exam and to sign a new contract with Fluminense.

"I am anxious. Fluminense is a great club and this is a great opportunity. This is a well-known team in Brazil and throughout the world and I accepted the challenge thinking about the Ecuadorian national team as well," the striker told the daily Lance on his arrival in Rio.