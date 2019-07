A view of one of the medals to be awarded at the 2019 Pan American and Para-Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, during a ceremony at the National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy (SNMPE), in Lima, Peru, on July 11, 2019. The XVIII Pan American Games will be held in Lima, Peru, from July 26 until Aug. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A total of 487 Brazilian athletes will compete in 49 disciplines at the upcoming Pan American Games in Lima, where the South American giant will look to secure a record number of qualifying spots for next summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Unlike in previous editions of the Pan Am Games, the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has not set a medal target for Lima 2019 because the main aim is to obtain Olympic places.