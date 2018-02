Gremio's players celebrate winning the Recopa Sudamericana with a 5-4 victory over Argentina's Independiente on penalty kicks at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Feb. 21, 2018. EFE/Silvio Avila

Gremio's players hoist the Recopa Sudamericana trophy after pulling off a 5-4 victory over Argentina's Independiente on penalty kicks at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Feb. 21, 2018. EFE/Silvio Avila

Gremio goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe celebrates winning the Recopa Sudamericana with a 5-4 victory over Argentina's Independiente on penalty kicks at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Feb. 21, 2018. EFE/Silvio Avila

Brazil's Gremio, the defending Copa Libertadores champion, defeated Argentina's Independiente, the South American champion, 5-4 on penalty kicks to take the Recopa Sudamericana.

Gremio, which also won the Recopa in 1996, struggled to score during the match Wednesday night at home at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.