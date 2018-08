Photograph provided by Brazil's Inter showing Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero next to Roberto Melo and Marcelo Madeiros, the club's vice president and president, respectively, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Aug 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Duarte/Club Internacional

Brazil's Internacional on Sunday officially confirmed Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero as a team member for the next three seasons, after his contract with Flamengo expired this past Friday.

The 34-year-old Guerrero will arrive in Porto Alegre next Wednesday, where he will be presented, Inter said in a press release.