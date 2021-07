Gabriel Medina of Brazil during the Men's Quarterfinals Heat 2 during the Surfing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiyai, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

The bronze medalist Owen Wright of Australia in action guring the Men's Surfing competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiyai, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Kanoa Igarashi of Japan in action during the Men's Quarterfinals Heat 1 during the Surfing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiyai, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Italo Ferreira of Brazil celebrates winning gold in the Men's final of the Surfing competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiyai, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Italo Ferreira of Brazil competes in the Men's final of the Surfing competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiyai, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Brazil's Italo Ferreira became the first ever gold medalist in surfing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, defeating Japan's Kanoa Igarashi on Tuesday.

Ferreira obtained a score of 15.14 against Igarashi's 6.60 in the gold medal match at the Tsurigasaki beach in the Japanese capital.EFE