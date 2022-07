Endrick in action for the Palmeiras U-20 squad in Guarulhos, Brazil, on 8 May 2022. EFE/ Fernando Bizerra/FILE

Endrick, widely touted as "the next Neymar," celebrated turning 16 Thursday by signing his first professional contract with Palmeiras.

The young striker, who has been attached to the Sao Paulo club since he was 10, is already on the radar of major European clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.